Forecast: Stronger winds due before the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen after Wednesday as high pressure to our northeast builds westward.
Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with shower coverage expected to increase as trade winds strengthen Wednesday night into Thursday.
A trade wind weather pattern will continue through the forecast period even as trade winds weaken again on Sunday.
The current south swell will fade on Thursday, followed by a series of overlapping south-southwest swells Friday through Monday.
The first swell will build on Friday and produce surf near June average during the peak on Saturday.
A larger south- southwest swell arrive on Saturday and may produce advisory level surf Sunday through Monday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.