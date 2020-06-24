DOJ supports legal challenges to Gov. Ige’s traveler quarantine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legal challenges are surfacing against Gov. Ige’s mandatory traveler quarantine.
The U.S. Justice Department says the quarantine — which remains in place for out-of-state and international travelers — is discriminatory against non-residents.
A 21-page Statement of Interest filing Tuesday said the 14-day mandatory quarantine “Likely violates Article IV’s Privileges and Immunities Clause,” which aims to protect inter-state travel.
U.S. attorneys said they support residents suing the state over the mandate, adding that while they understand the reason for the rule it raises concerns about whether it is unconstitutional.
The filing added that, “Hawaii’s effective discrimination against out-of-state residents does not appear sufficiently tailored to ensuring public safety.”
In a statement Tuesday, the state said the DOJ’s Statement of Interest is without merit, saying it’s legal under the Governor’s authority amid the pandemic.
“The Department of Justice’s statement of interest filed in the Carmichael v. Ige matter is, like the plaintiff’s allegations, without merit. The Governor’s Emergency Proclamation for COVID-19 and the subsequent proclamations were properly and lawfully issued pursuant to the Governor’s statutory authority and his determination that an emergency exists due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the danger and threat it poses to Hawaii,” the Dept. of the Attorney General said.
The quarantine mandate has been in effect since March 26. It was expanded to include inter-island travelers on April 1. That was in effect until June 16.
Adding to this, the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii said they’ve sent home 123 people so far who either violated the quarantine, or chose to return home.
Its unclear what impact, if any, this filing will have on Ige’s plans to restart transpacific travel, which he was expected to announce sometime this week.
On Hawaii News Now Sunrise Tuesday, Ige addressed criticism of his leadership during the pandemic.
“Hawaii leads the nation in the per-capita rate of infection, we have among the lowest hospitalization rates and lowest fatality rates,” he said. “So certainly, the critics can raise whatever issues they want to."
“I know as governor, I need to live with the criticisms,” he added. “I would ask the people to look at the results and judge for themselves.”
