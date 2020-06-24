Coffee with a Candidate: Colleen Hanabusa, Candidate for Honolulu Mayor

The only way tourism comes back is to let people into the state. How do you let people into the state, or why would anybody want to come in when you have to do 14 days of quarantine? I don’t see us being able, as long as the governor has his 14 day quarantine, I don’t see us being able to recover. And I don’t see the governor letting up, and I’m not sure he should, unless we have a better handle on testing or a vaccine.