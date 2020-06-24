Chinese city donates 35K masks to frontline workers in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health care workers in China have donated 35,000 masks to Hawaii.
Officials from the capital of the Fujian Province shipped the masks on Tuesday to frontline workers in Honolulu.
The Chinese city returned the favor after the Hawaii Fuzhou Business Association donated about 100,000 masks and personal protective equipment in February.
"It's great to show back that we're getting the support from China and all the people around the world to help support us here in Hawaii and especially in Honolulu," said Ian Santee, deputy director of the Emergency Services Department.
The donation is worth about $50,000.
Fuzhou and Honolulu are now planning to become sister cities.
