Thanks to new machine, Tripler can now process 1,000 COVID-19 tests a day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new machine for rapid coronavirus testing came online at Tripler Army Medical Center this month.
It’s called Panther Fusion. And like the name suggests, it’s fast.
“Because of its high capacity and its sensitivity, it’s something that the Army anticipates requiring as this pandemic unfolds,” said Lt. Col. Alexander Kayatani, Tripler’s chief of microbiology.
The system can process upwards of 1,000 coronavirus tests a day.
Tripler will use the Panther Fusion platform as needed to test military personnel and their families.
“We’re responsible for roughly 260,000 active duty service members, retirees, veterans and family members in the local region,” Tripler deputy Laboratory Manager Maj. Paul Ambrose said.
There are 170,000 more personnel and dependents in the Indo-Pacom region.
Technically speaking, the machine is a fully automated high-speed molecular analyzer.
"It's about a four-hour process from beginning to end," Kayatani said.
Lab personnel can load samples at any time. They don't need to wait until one batch finishes before starting on another group of samples.
The U.S. Department of Defense insisted on expanding test capability within the military.
"Getting a new platform brought on line in less than 60 to 90 days is very fast," Ambrose said.
Test results are ready within 24 hours. The military looks to Panther Fusion platforms as a line of defense against spikes in COVID-19 within its ranks.
"We are ready if that does happen. We do have that capability. We do see those types of trends in the mainland throughout our other DOD sites," Kayatani said.
Tripler’s lab will also use the new testing system to test for respiratory illnesses and other conditions.
