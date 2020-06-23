State confirms it’s investigating 9 COVID-19 cases at community care homes on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has confirmed that it’s investigating nine COVID-19 at four community care homes on Oahu.
The cases are in addition to the 15 cases linked to the Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Meanwhile, the state Health Department said at least 30 people have been tested in connection with the cases at community care homes.
Residential care home operators have called on the state to assist them with more COVID-19 testing and guidelines on how to operate safely.
Small care homes located in communities take care of more than 8,000 elderly and disabled residents in Hawaii.
