Spate of shootings raises fears of a violent summer

In just the past few days, more than 100 people were wounded in shootings in Chicago, including a 3-year-old boy who was killed while riding in the back seat of a car with his father. Police said the boy’s father was the intended victim. That’s the most people shot in one weekend in Chicago since at least 2012 but not the deadliest this year; over Memorial Day weekend, 20 people were fatally shot in the city.