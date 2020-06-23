Ship returns to Honolulu with tons of trash from Great Pacific Garbage Patch

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 48 days at sea, plastic recovery ship S/V KWAI has docked at Honolulu Harbor.
Crews spent Tuesday morning offloading more than 100 tons of consumer plastic and commercial fishing nets from the North Pacific Subtropical Convergence Zone, also known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.
"I am so proud of our hard working crew," said Mary Crowley, founder and executive director of Ocean Voyages Institute.
She and her crew decided to continue their work despite the pandemic and have been taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe while they do their work.
The S/V KWAI is set to head back out to sea but in order to do that, they’re asking for support. You can volunteer, donate and stay connected with their mission by visiting their website.
