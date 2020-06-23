No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.4-magnitude quake hits southern Mexico

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A powerful earthquake struck an area in southern Mexico, but the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii.
The quake, initially measured at a magnitude of 7.7, struck near the coast of Oaxaca around 5:30 a.m. Hawaii time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
It has since been downgraded to a magnitude of 7.4.
Though there's no threat to Hawaii, PTWC said hazardous waves were possible along the coasts of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.
It’s not clear if there were any injuries or damage.
This story will be updated.
