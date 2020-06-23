3 new COVID-19 cases reported on Oahu; 5 additional patients hospitalized

Hawaii has one of the nation's lowest infection rates for COVID-19. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | June 23, 2020 at 11:57 AM HST - Updated June 23 at 12:12 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii had another single-digit day for new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, reporting just three new cases on Oahu.

That brings the statewide total to 819.

Here’s the latest:

  • Some 673 people statewide have been released from isolation, up four from Monday.
  • The death toll from COVID-19 in Hawaii stands at 17.
  • Five more people required hospitalization, bringing the total to 104.

Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:

OAHU

  • Total cases: 571
  • Released from isolation: 458
  • Required hospitalization: 75
  • Deaths: 11

MAUI COUNTY

  • Total cases: 122 (includes 2 on Molokai)
  • Released from isolation: 113
  • Required hospitalization: 25
  • Deaths: 6

KAUAI

  • Total cases: 29
  • Released from isolation: 20
  • Required hospitalization: 1
  • Deaths: 0

BIG ISLAND

  • Total cases: 85
  • Released from isolation: 82
  • Required hospitalization: 2
  • Deaths: 0

UNASSIGNED

  • Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 12
  • Pending assignment to county: 0

Note: “Released from isolation” means it’s been three days since a patient has exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.

