3 new COVID-19 cases reported on Oahu; 5 additional patients hospitalized

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii had another single-digit day for new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, reporting just three new cases on Oahu.
That brings the statewide total to 819.
Here’s the latest:
- Some 673 people statewide have been released from isolation, up four from Monday.
- The death toll from COVID-19 in Hawaii stands at 17.
- Five more people required hospitalization, bringing the total to 104.
[Find continuing coverage of the pandemic in our special section: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC]
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 571
- Released from isolation: 458
- Required hospitalization: 75
- Deaths: 11
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 122 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 113
- Required hospitalization: 25
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 29
- Released from isolation: 20
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 85
- Released from isolation: 82
- Required hospitalization: 2
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 12
- Pending assignment to county: 0
Note: “Released from isolation” means it’s been three days since a patient has exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.