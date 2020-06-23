Honolulu’s city halls are getting ready for more in-person transactions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Satellite City Halls on Oahu will start reopening for regular services on July 1.
Walk-ins aren’t allowed, and appointments will be required.
The city is asking residents to continue certain transactions online, like paying water bills and vehicle registrations. Appointments for disability parking permits or lost title transactions can now be handled in person.
Proper precautions will be in place, such as social distancing and mask requirements.
Oahu’s six driver licensing centers reopened May 26 for in-office visits, also on an appointment-only basis.
The Ala Moana Satellite City Hall will remain closed as employees prepare to re-locate within the shopping center.
