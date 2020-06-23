Hawaii’s last major barge accident happened in 1987

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Monday’s Young Brother’s shipping mishap resulted in 21 containers falling overboard into the Pacific.
The last time a major incident involving the loss of cargo happened was 33 years ago off Hawaii Island.
Hawaii News Now archives caught the Young Brother’s ship being tossed in rough waves along the rocky Laupahoehoe Coast in January 1987.
On board were 112 vehicles being transported in addition to some general cargo.
The ship ran into trouble after a tow cable snapped as the barge was being pulled between Honolulu and Hilo.
Waves pounded the vessel sending car after car into the ocean.
The barge was declared a total loss, totaling more than $1 million at the time.
