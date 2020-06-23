Forecast: Steady trade winds to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trades will persist over the islands through Wednesday, with the strongest trades over the eastern end of the state.
Showers will remain focused primarily over windward areas, although some leeward shower development will be possible each afternoon as localized sea breezes develop.
An increase in showers is expected Wednesday night and Thursday, as moderate to locally breezy trade winds return from east to west across the state.
A more typical trade wind weather pattern should resume Thursday night and continue through early next week.
The current south swell will continue to lower, with surf dropping to background levels by Wednesday.
The initial swell will begin to fill in Friday and peak Saturday below advisory thresholds.
Meanwhile, as the initial swell peaks, forerunners from a larger south-southwest swell should begin to arrive Saturday. This swell could bring advisory-level surf Sunday into Monday of next week.
