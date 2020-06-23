Coffee with a Candidate: Kym Pine, Candidate for Honolulu Mayor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A current member of the Honolulu City Council, Kymberly Pine is the only candidate for Honolulu mayor in the 2020 race who is already serving Hawaii in an elected capacity.
Though each candidate in the race touts their own sort of experience, Pine says the fact that she’s already helping Hawaii through the coronavirus crisis uniquely qualifies her to lead Oahu’s residents at Honolulu Hale.
Here are some of the questions she took on in our interview:
- Why run for Honolulu mayor?
As a mother, I use a lot of our public facilities, more than any other elected official in the City Council right now. I can tell you that I just want the city to start doing what it’s supposed to do, and do it well. I really feel that in the last couple of decades we’ve forgotten that we serve the people.
My dream for my five year old is that she can grow up in a city that’s affordable, safe, clean, and most importantly ethical and efficient.
- As mayor, what would you do to move things forward during the coronavirus pandemic?
If you were a wealthy company and you had expensive lobbyists lobby for you, you got to open first. But if you’re a grandma in Kaneohe or Kalihi or Pearl City and you had a tiny shop, nobody was speaking up for you. So, I found that very disappointing. Through this whole process we’ve found that whenever there’s a crisis, you have to think of the person who doesn’t have a voice.
That is where my heart and soul is, and that’s why I want to run for mayor.
- How is dealing with your own family while also trying to survive in this pandemic crisis right now?
A leader will always succeed if they can always be calm, no matter the crisis around you. You have to have a calm mind and a calm heart to take the steps necessary to solve serious problems.
When you have that attitude as a leader, you can never fail, because you’re putting the people first.
