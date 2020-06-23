Beware, some scammers are now posing as COVID contact tracers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scammers are constantly evolving in an attempt to get your personal information.
The state and the Better Business Bureau is warning about fake contact tracers targeting vulnerable individuals.
This scam has been reported in two forms: A robocall or an electronic message via text, email or social media.
Officials said scammers claiming to be official contact tracers warn you that you’ve been near someone who has tested positive. Then, they instruct you to isolate for two weeks.
Electronic messages may come with a link. Do not click it as it may contain malware and other viruses.
Over the phone, scammers will then try to get you to verify information like your full name and date of birth. They will then try to get information from you about bank accounts, social security numbers or credit cards, and more.
Officials say real contact tracers will never ask for such sensitive information. You are reminded never to give out such information over the phone.
Authorized contact tracers won’t disclose the name of the person who tested positive, but they may ask you for names and contact information of others you may have been in close contact with.
For more information on the circulating scams surrounding coronavirus, or other consumer issues, click here.
