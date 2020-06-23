2-alarm fire sends thick smoke billowing from a Mokuleia home

Witnesses saw the large flames and thick smoke billowing Monday evening. (Source: Guilherme Santos)
By HNN Staff | June 22, 2020 at 6:48 PM HST - Updated June 22 at 7:50 PM

MOKULEIA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters rushed to put out a two-alarm building fire on Oahu’s North Shore Monday evening.

A thick plume of smoke was seen rising from the home in Mokuleia near Polo Beach.

Thick smoke was seen rising around 6 p.m. Monday.
Thick smoke was seen rising around 6 p.m. Monday. (Source: Hannah Crowson)

Several fire units headed to the scene just off of Farrington Highway shortly after 6 p.m. It took crews nearly an hour to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported. Farrington Highway was closed in the area.

The fire was deemed fully extinguished at 7:45 p.m.

A cause is under investigation.

