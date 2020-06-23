2-alarm fire sends thick smoke billowing from a Mokuleia home

MOKULEIA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters rushed to put out a two-alarm building fire on Oahu’s North Shore Monday evening.
A thick plume of smoke was seen rising from the home in Mokuleia near Polo Beach.
Several fire units headed to the scene just off of Farrington Highway shortly after 6 p.m. It took crews nearly an hour to get the fire under control.
No injuries were reported. Farrington Highway was closed in the area.
The fire was deemed fully extinguished at 7:45 p.m.
A cause is under investigation.
This story will be updated when new details become available.
