Worried about COVID-19 at the beach? Follow these CDC guidelines

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Centers for Disease Control has released guidelines specifically on how to protect yourself from coronavirus exposure while at the beach, especially handy in Hawaii.
Even at the beach, the CDC recommends staying at least 6 feet away from those you don’t live with — regardless of whether you’re in or out of the water. Exceptions include ocean rescues and other emergencies.
You’re encouraged to wear face coverings, especially when social distancing is difficult. However, you should not wear them in the water because the masks can restrict breathing when wet.
And, as always, everyone should still wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. But wipe sand and sunscreen off your hands before washing them.
Do not share food, supplies, toys or equipment with people you don’t live with.
