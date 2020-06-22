Titans sign former UH quarterback Cole McDonald to four-year contract

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tennessee Titans draftee and former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald has signed a four-year contract with the team, according to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt.
McDonald, a seventh-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, earns a roughly $100,000 signing bonus in addition to the $3.4 million he’s slated to earn over the span of four years.
Team officials say McDonald is the third member of this year’s draft class to sign his contract.
The California native finished his Hawaii career with 8,032 passing yards ― fourth most in program history, behind only Timmy Chang, Colt Brennan and Bryant Moniz.
