Online hub with resources for Hawaii’s LGBTQ residents launched

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new online resource Hawaii’s LGBTQ residents.
In honor of Pride Month, the state Department of Health launched the “Sexual and Gender Minority” (SGM) resource hub Monday.
It’s the first ever DOH website dedicated to providing information and help for LGBTQ residents, their family and friends.
Available on the website is information about safe spaces, legal aid, testing and more. It even includes up-to-date legislative protections for the LGBTQ community.
“The SGM group exemplifies the importance of having everyone at the table,” said Jen Jenkins, Community Co-Chair of the SGM Workgroup. “Our collective voices and experiences produced this website, which adds to our work of improving the health and well-being of LGBTQ+ people across the state.”
For those interested in joining the work group that helps curate the site, contact Thaddeus Pham at thaddeus.pham@doh.hawaii.gov.
To view the hub, click here.
