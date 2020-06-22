4 new COVID-19 cases reported; statewide total grows to 816

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After several days of double-digit increases, the state reported just four new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
All of the new cases are on Oahu.
The four new cases, along with two cases taken off the count, bring the statewide total to 816.
Here’s the latest:
- Some 669 people statewide have been released from isolation.
- The death toll from COVID-19 in Hawaii stands at 17.
- Two more people required hospitalization, bringing the total to 99.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 568
- Released from isolation: 454
- Required hospitalization: 73
- Deaths: 11
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 122 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 113
- Required hospitalization: 22
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 29
- Released from isolation: 20
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 85
- Released from isolation: 82
- Required hospitalization: 2
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 12
- Pending assignment to county: 0
Note: “Released from isolation” means it’s been three days since a patient has exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.
