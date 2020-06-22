Multiple shipping containers spotted floating in waters off Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Coast Guard is warning boaters of a potential hazard after multiple shipping containers were found floating in waters off Hilo on Monday morning.
Officials said a fisherman reported seeing the containers about 3 miles east of Pepeekeo Point.
The Coast Guard said Young Brothers lost them overboard somehow.
A viewer told Hawaii News Now that her husband was fishing and counted nine shipping containers in the waters.
It’s not clear what products were in the containers.
There are no reports of any missing people in the water.
This story will be updated.
