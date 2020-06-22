Man dies after Pearl City shooting that stemmed from a family argument

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a man in Pearl City Monday afternoon.
Around 4:40 p.m., police were called out to a home on Inia Place.
HPD says the shooting stemmed from a family argument. The gunman allegedly fired at his girlfriend’s father.
Emergency Medical Service officials confirmed that the victim, a man in his 50s, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died shortly after.
Officers are still searching for a suspect.
Police tape blocked off the cul-de-sac as officers continued their search for clues into the evening. A witness reported hearing the gunshots moments before the suspect drove off.
“That’s when the Honda driver came out and then, that’s when the two pops came out. Pop pop,” witness Ernie Pigao said. “The truck sped away and went out to Waimano Home Road.”
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.