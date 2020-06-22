Forecast: Stronger winds and bigger surf on the way

The current south swell will be on a decline over the next few days. A strong low pressure system south and southeast of New Zealand over the past few days is expected to send a pair of south- southwest swells to Hawaii. The initial swell will be the smaller of the two and should slowly begin to fill in Friday and peak Saturday below advisory thresholds. Meanwhile as the inital swell peaks, forerunners from a larger south-southwest swell should begin to arrive Saturday. This swell could bring advisory level surf Sunday into Monday of next week.