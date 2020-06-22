Forecast: Stronger winds and bigger surf on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trades will persist over the islands through Wednesday, with the strongest trades over the eastern end of the state. Showers will remain focused primarily over windward areas, although some leeward shower development will be possible each afternoon as localized sea breezes develop. The trades will strengthen from east to west across the state Wednesday night, with moderate to locally breezy conditions expected statewide Thursday into next weekend. An increase in showers is expected Wednesday night and Thursday as the stronger trades make a return. A more typical trade wind weather pattern should resume Thursday night and continue through next weekend.
The current south swell will be on a decline over the next few days. A strong low pressure system south and southeast of New Zealand over the past few days is expected to send a pair of south- southwest swells to Hawaii. The initial swell will be the smaller of the two and should slowly begin to fill in Friday and peak Saturday below advisory thresholds. Meanwhile as the inital swell peaks, forerunners from a larger south-southwest swell should begin to arrive Saturday. This swell could bring advisory level surf Sunday into Monday of next week.
