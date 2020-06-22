Coffee with a Candidate: Choon James, Candidate for Honolulu Mayor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Choon James is a well-known advocate for residents and small businesses in the Chinatown and downtown Honolulu neighborhoods.
Now, James says she wants to take her leadership skill-set island wide and has declared her candidacy for Honolulu mayor.
Here are some of the questions she took on in our interview:
- What makes you qualified for the top job in the city?
I feel that I am the one that has been in the trenches. For decades I have been involved in city issues, transparency, the ethics commission, saving our farmlands, keeping open space. Those are very big issues, and sometimes it feels like we are talking to a rock wall. And to me, these issues effect our lives, and if we don’t do something about it we are going to be in worse shape than we are today.
- As mayor, what would you do to move things in our economy forward during the coronavirus pandemic?
I have also been a successful small businesswoman for over 30 years, so I know what it takes to run a small business. I don’t appreciate red tape. It’s not the same anymore. You have to safe distance, there has to be sanitizer, and I am not someone who feels that I could micromanage our businesses.
I know that our small business people are good at managing what to do. Government shouldn’t tell them what to do.
- You were there at the Kahuku wind farm protests, night after night. What happened, and what happened to the case?
I felt that it was important for us to document. I am big on free speech. I felt like I needed to document things. I was surprised that I was arrested; it was an interesting experience. But everything worked out fine, my case was dismissed. But that was a very important issue for our people. It was, to me, a very unjust treatment to the people of Kahuku.
They already have 12 turbines and they are forcing eight more on them. And when we have regulatory agencies that don’t do their job and don’t protect people, that’s what happens.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.