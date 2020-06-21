Water main break impacting Hawaii Kai to Koko Head residents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are working to fix a broken 24-inch watermain on Hawaii Kai Drive.
The break Sunday morning sent water gushing down streets in the nearby neighborhood. It was located near the Hahaione Street intersection.
Customers in the Hawaii Kai area, specifically Kuliouou, Hahaione, Kamiloiki, Kalama Valley, and Koko Head, may experience low water pressure, or no service at all.
“BWS troubleshooters are working to locate and close nearby valves to stop water loss, and to isolate the broken main from the rest of the water system to limit service disruption to customers. The extent of the repair and the total number of customers affected by this main break is unknown at this time,” the BWS said.
No word on when repairs will be completed.
