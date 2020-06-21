HPD investigating two separate early-morning shootings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating two separate shootings that took place early Sunday morning. One of them left a man with minor injuries.
Investigators have opened a second-degree attempted murder case. It happened around 3 a.m. in the Honolulu area. No specific street was provided.
Police said a 65-year-old man was riding a moped with his friends. It wasn’t until later when he realized he suffered a gunshot wound. Police said the man wasn’t sure when or how he got it.
The victim reported the incident at a local hospital. He was in good condition and there are no clear suspects at this time.
Just hours earlier in an unrelated case, police said shots were fired around 1:15 a.m. along Kamani Street in the Kakaako area.
A witness reported hearing three loud pops. The suspects fled before police arrived.
Once on scene, investigators found bullet casings.
No injuries were reported in this incident, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with tips on either case should call HPD.
