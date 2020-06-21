Hawaii’s Catholic schools are tested with economic challenges

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 60 years, Saint John the Baptist school in Kalihi recently announced its closure.
The permanent end of their instructional days is a sign of the times for Hawaii’s private Catholic schools, as they’re finding its harder to stay open.
Pre-K through 8th grade students at Saint John were last on campus March 18. Then they switched to distance learning.
But declining enrollment brought on a harsh, financially unstable reality for Saint John The Baptist.
“For me it was a hard decision to close the school, but I considered it right now, it’s the best decision,” Father Diego Restrepo of St. John’s the Baptist said.
Last year the school had about 170 students. For the upcoming year, they had an enrollment of just 55.
“You know finances and enrollment correlate. And so when you’ve got fewer students, it affects the schools financially, and your ability to provide a quality Catholic education,” Dr. Michael Rockers, Superintendent of Catholic Schools, said.
Statewide, 32 Catholic schools educate about 8,000 students. But they’ve faced a steady 3-percent drop in recent years. Families have withdrawn students because they can no longer afford tuition in light of the pandemic.
That's enough to make some schools buckle under the financial restraints.
In 2019 Manoa’s Saint Francis school closed after 95 years. In Hilo, Staff members at Saint Joseph’s School were elated that community donations kept them afloat another year.
President Brian Walsh of Damien Memorial School said they relied on federal cares act funding to avoid layoffs and make up for a tuition and fundraising shortfall.
Despite the tough challenges catholic schools face, leaders have faith in the future.
“I don’t think people understand there’s more to Catholic schools than you think,” Dr. Rockers. “We’re working with parents to help students grow not just academically, but to be people of faith and integrity.”
“I ask them to continue praying in supporting the Catholic education in our diocese,” Father Diego added.
Other schools have expressed interest in renting out the Saint John campus and facilities, but a deal hasn’t yet been reached.
