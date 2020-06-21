Forecast: More showers to start the work week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - We’re looking at a somewhat wetter start to the work week Monday for Kauai and Oahu as an upper level disturbance to the northwest of the Garden Isle increases the chance of showers through Tuesday. Another upper disturbance approaching from the east could boost showers for Maui and the Big Island Thursday. In between, expect the usual morning and nighttime showers for windward and mauka areas and mostly clear skies leeward. Trade winds will be light to moderate to start the week before gradually strengthening for the second half of the week.
The weekend south swell is declining slowly, with only background swells in the forecast until the next larger swell this coming weekend, which could peak at hjgh surf advisory levels Sunday into Monday. East shore surf is declining with the weakening trades. Small to no surf is expected for north shores until a small out of season bump near the end of the week. No marine warnings are posted.
