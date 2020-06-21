Forecast: More showers to start the work week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - We’re looking at a somewhat wetter start to the work week Monday for Kauai and Oahu as an upper level disturbance to the northwest of the Garden Isle increases the chance of showers through Tuesday. Another upper disturbance approaching from the east could boost showers for Maui and the Big Island Thursday. In between, expect the usual morning and nighttime showers for windward and mauka areas and mostly clear skies leeward. Trade winds will be light to moderate to start the week before gradually strengthening for the second half of the week.