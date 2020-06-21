Early morning single-vehicle crash reported on Hawaii Island

KA’U, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a crash that happened on Hawaii Island early Sunday morning.
The intersection at Ginger Blossom Lane and Coral Parkway in Ocean View was closed for several hours as authorities investigated the factors of the crash. It was located just off the Hawaii Belt Road/Mamalahoa Highway.
Sources say it happened around 4:30 a.m. A single-vehicle rolled over, causing life-threatening injuries to a woman inside the vehicle. Sources added that a man was also hospitalized.
Additional details are under investigation.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.