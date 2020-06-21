Dead snake found in a Maui restaurant’s parking lot

KAHULUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dead snake was found in the parking lot of a Kahului restaurant on Friday.
It’s not known specifically which restaurant, but Maui police said Wailuku Patrol Officers were called out just before 11 a.m.
Upon their arrival, officers found a dead 2-foot-long snake that was later identified as a “Corn” snake.
The Hawaii Department of Agriculture was contacted to remove the reptile. It’s not known how the snake made it to the islands.
Corn snakes are native to the eastern United States. They can also be found in southern states like Florida. They kill their prey by constriction and can grow up to 6 feet in length.
Snakes are illegal in Hawaii. If you come across one, you should call 911. Hawaii’s Pest Control Hotline can also be reached at 643-PEST (7378).
