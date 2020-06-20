Summer begins with moderate trade winds, more windward showers

Summer officially begins in the northern hemisphere at 11:43 a.m., and we’ve got slightly wetter than normal trade wind weather to greet the new season. Scattered showers are moving into windward areas from Maui to Kauai, with some of those showers pushed leeward by the trade winds. A line of high clouds from an upper low to the west of the state is also obscuring the sun for the Garden Isle. High pressure to the northeast will shift further east, which will cause the trade winds will drop back a bit for Father’s Day. The high clouds will likely drift over the islands for much of the coming week, while low-level clouds bring in more windward and mauka showers, mainly during the nights and mornings.