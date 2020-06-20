Spider monkeys settle into new $2M exhibit at the Honolulu Zoo

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Six black-handed spider monkeys have a new $2M exhibit at the Honolulu Zoo.
The enclosure includes a 24-foot ceiling and climbing structures. It also has two large artificial trees, a rock wall formation and a first — grass.
“The Honolulu Zoo is as delighted about the new exhibit as the spider monkeys seem to be,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos. ”After exploring their new home, we’ve seen them lounging around and relaxing everywhere. That tells us that they’re happy and chill in their new digs.”
The spider monkeys’ original home was designed in the 1940s.
Black-handed spider monkeys come from Central and South America and are considered critically endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Spaz, Pikake, Kahea, Cricket, Black Head and Phoebe are now on display at the zoo.
Patrons can visit them during the zoo’s modified hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
