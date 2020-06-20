Oahu police investigating two separate attempted murder cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking in to two separate violent crimes on Oahu over the last few days.
A 31-year-old woman was recently found with critical injuries stemming back to Thursday. Police said the woman was found along Coral Sea Road in the Kalaeloa area.
She was apparently badly beaten and burned. She was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition where she remained Saturday.
Just after midnight, police arrested a 32-year-old suspect early Saturday morning. He was identified by police records as Larry Shanks Jr.
Shanks was taken into custody on S. Beretania Street. He faces a pending charge of attempted second-degree murder.
In an unrelated incident, a man remains in critical condition after being shot around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
The shooting happened on Kalauokalani Road, just off of Kapiolani Avenue. Police say two unknown male suspects drove up toward the 19-year-old victim, firing several rounds.
The victim was hit as the suspects fled the scene. Friends of the victim drove him to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.
No other details were available. No arrests have been made so far.
Anyone with information on either case should contact HPD.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.