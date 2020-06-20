Mother Nature keeps the trade winds blowing for Father’s Day

Moderate trade winds will continue over the islands for Father’s Day, with showers for windward and mauka areas, with some showers making it leeward especially during the night and morning hours. Trade winds may back off a bit Monday and Tuesday before restrengthening Wednesday through Friday.
At the beach, an incoming south swell is forecast to peak just below advisory levels Sunday. West shores will see some swell energy with a few head-high sets. East shores will still have a bit of a choppy trade wind swell, while north shores will remain small. For mariners, a small craft advisory is up for coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.