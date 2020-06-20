Kauai police seek witnesses after Lihue man dies in head-on crash

KOLOA, Kauai (HawaiiNewsNow) -A 60-year-old Lihue man died following a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon, police said.
Emergency crews rushed to Kaumualii Highway near Maluhia Road just after 12:45 p.m.
Investigators said a 48-year-old Kapaa woman was driving a pickup truck when she crossed the centerline and struck a silver Porsche driving in the opposite direction.
The driver of the Porsche died at the scene. He has not been identified.
The woman was taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released.
Police are asking any witnesses to contact Officer Shawn Hanna at 241-1615.
Kaumualii Highway reopened at 5:15 p.m.
This is Kauai’s third traffic fatality so far this year, county officials said.
