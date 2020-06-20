First week of summer calls for warm days and trade winds

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) -Hope you are enjoying this first week of summer. Light to moderate trades will persist over the islands through Wednesday, with the strongest trades over the eastern end of the state. Showers will remain focused primarily over windward areas, although some leeward shower development will be possible each afternoon as localized sea breezes develop. The trades will strengthen from east to west across the state Wednesday night, with moderate to locally breezy conditions expected statewide Thursday into next weekend. An increase in showers is expected Wednesday night and Thursday as the stronger trades make a return. A more typical trade wind weather pattern should resume Thursday night and continue through next weekend.