Elderly pedestrian hit and killed by reversing vehicle

KANEOHE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly woman died Friday after a pedestrian accident in the Kaneohe area.
Honolulu police said an 82-year-old woman was behind the wheel of a Subaru. She was reversing out of a private driveway when she struck an 87-year-old woman who was walking.
The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver was unharmed.
Police say speed, drugs and alcohol were not factors of the accident.
This is marked as Oahu’s 23rd traffic fatality. This time last year, there were 29 road-related fatalities.
The woman killed was identified Saturday by the Medical Examiner’s office as Joan Ikei of Kaneohe.
