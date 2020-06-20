Dole Plantation to host bulk food sale

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Dole Plantation will host a drive-through bulk food sale on Wednesday, June 24.
The event, in partnership with H&W Foods, will be held in the attraction’s parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gates will open at 9 a.m.
Ribeye steaks, stew meat, pork chops, Portuguese Sausage and quick-peel shrimp are among the items they plan to sell in large quantities.
Prices range from $3 for a single pineapple to $55 for five pounds of beef tenderloin steaks.
Cash and card will be accepted for most items. A few items will only be available through cash payment.
Dole Plantation is encouraging customers to fill out order forms ahead of time.
The order form and full list of products can be found here.
The tourist attraction has been temporarily closed since March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
