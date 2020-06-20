Big Island police investigating a homicide at a Pahoa home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating the circumstances of an apparent homicide.
Authorities responded to a home on Opae Street in the Hawaiian Beaches area of Pahoa Saturday morning.
A neighbor who knows the residents of the home said a violent altercation broke out, possibly involving the home’s owner.
One of the witnesses was able to escape and eventually call for help. The witness reported the suspect was allegedly beating the victim with a baseball bat.
Spencer Ah Nee lives nearby and said he was first alerted to the gruesome attack by the witness, who rushed to his house to call 911.
At first, Ah Nee didn’t believe what was happening and said there were no clear signs of tension between the suspect and victim.
“I never did hear no drama or nothing of them at all,” Ah Nee said. He described his relationship with the victim as highly close, calling him practically a family member.
Authorities on scene confirmed a suspect was taken into custody at a different location.
Investigators are combing the scene for evidence.
Additional details are developing. This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.