Some of Hawaii’s major attractions begin reopening after months of closures

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After being closed to the public for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, some of the state’s major attractions are reopening on Friday. But visiting these places will be a much different experience.
On Friday, the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and the USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park will reopen with new safety measures.
The Pearl Harbor National Memorial openings include the visitor center, grounds, museums, audio desk for narrated tours and the book store.
Plexiglas shields are up at the USS Arizona Memorial Museum Store. There will also be limits on the number of people allowed in.
The Pearl Harbor National Memorial Theater and the USS Arizona, USS Oklahoma and USS Utah memorials remain closed. A date has not been set for their reopenings.
The USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park gift shop is open, but food service and some concessions will be closed for now. The museum remains closed for renovations and is anticipated to open later this year.
The Bishop Museum also reopens Friday. But for the first week, the museum will be open to members only. It will reopen to the general public next Friday.
To promote social distancing, red circles in the shape of an ohia blossom have been painted on the Great Lawn.
The iconic Iolani Palace also reopens its doors Friday.
For now, the Palace will only be open for self-guided audio tours on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. More tours will be added as more restrictions ease.
All visitors must wear face masks and have their temperatures checked.
Reservations must also be made online to tour the Palace.
