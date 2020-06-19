Oahu gyms welcome members back with masks, sanitizing and social distancing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been a long few months for fitness fanatics, but gyms on Oahu celebrated their first day back open Friday.
Facilities like Unyqe Fitness downtown welcomed members back to a new set of guidelines from the City and County of Honolulu.
Everyone has to wear a mask unless actively exercising, and gym equipment has been spaced out to allow for social distancing. They’re also only allowing 10 members inside at a time and closing down in between groups to clean and sanitize equipment and other high touch areas.
"We are just trying to adjust the best way we can. We are trying to take as many precautions as possible. We're cleaning and disinfecting every hour for 30 minutes to make sure the gym is ready for the next wave of members coming in," said Unyqe Fitness Manager Mario Garcia.
Unyqe Fitness says they have plenty of space available for new members and guests. They also will continue to offer online workout courses classes for those who may not feel comfortable returning to the facility just yet.
