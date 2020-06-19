27 new cases reported statewide, in largest single-day spike since early April

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw a worrisome spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 27 new cases reported statewide. That’s the largest single-day spike since April 4.
Of the new cases reported Friday, 25 are on Oahu, one is on Maui and one is on Kauai.
The cases bring the statewide total of COVID-19 cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 789.
The state Health Department has said recent double-digit increases in cases are to be “expected” as businesses reopen and more activities are allowed. On Friday, bars, movie theaters and other venues were allowed to reopen on Oahu.
“This spike in cases and other recent daily spikes have been expected as people begin to move around more freely and more businesses are reopening,” said Dr. Sarah Park, state epidemiologist, in a news release.
“It’s important to point out, that the vast majority of the cases we’re seeing in the state are being spread by what we call community-associated infection. Only a handful of recent cases have been detected in travelers, known as travel-associated infection.”
Here’s the latest:
- A number of the new cases are linked to previously reported clusters, including one linked to a Waipahu church whose pastor held a large gathering, Hawaii News Now has learned.
- Twelve people have now been identified with that cluster.
- There are also clusters in Wahiawa, Waianae and new cases in Pearl City.
- The outbreak linked to Hawaii’s largest nursing grew by one Friday to 12, with five residents hospitalized.
- Some 96 people statewide have required hospitalization, up by one from Thursday, and the death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 17.
[Find continuing coverage of the pandemic in our special section: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC]
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 551
- Released from isolation: 428
- Required hospitalization: 70
- Deaths: 11
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 121 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 113
- Required hospitalization: 22
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 22
- Released from isolation: 20
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 83
- Released from isolation: 81
- Required hospitalization: 2
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 12
- Pending assignment to county: 0
Note: “Released from isolation” means it’s been three days since a patient has exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.