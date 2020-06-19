LIST: Bars, gyms among facilities allowed to reopen on Oahu on Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another broad reopening of Oahu’s economy begins Friday even as the number of COVID-19 cases rises.
All businesses and facilities that reopen must follow specific safety guidelines outlined in the mayor’s order.
Here’s what’s now allowed as of Friday:
- Bars are allowed to reopen, but live music is being prohibited for now.
- Fitness facilities, including gyms, spas, yoga, dance studios, hula halau and other similar fitness centers can resume operations
- Education and care facilities can reopen.
- Indoor attractions such as bowling alleys, arcades, movie theatres, museums are allowed to reopen.
- Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people in one group, regardless of households, are now allowed. However, indoor events of more than 50 people are still not allowed in one venue.
- Outdoor organized team sports can resume for practice only. Games will be allowed in July.
