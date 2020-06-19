Lawmaker Breene Harimoto, ‘a man who truly cared about others,' dies at 66

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Sen. Breene Harimoto, known for his warm demeanor and steadfast commitment to public service, died Thursday.
He had long battled pancreatic cancer. Harimoto, who represented Pearl City, Aiea Heights and neighboring communities for six years in the state Senate, was 66.
“Breene Harimoto was one of the kindest people I have ever known, a man who truly cared about others,” said Senate President Kouchi, in a statement.
“He served his constituents with honor and treated everyone around him with kindness and respect.”
Harimoto was vice chair of the Transportation Committee, and was a member of the Public Safety, Intergovernmental, and Military Affairs Committee, and the Ways and Means Committee.
Before serving in the Senate, Harimoto was on the City Council for four years.
He also served on the Board of Education for eight years and a host of community organizations.
Harimoto is survived by his wife, Cheryl, three children and three grandchildren. Services are pending.
