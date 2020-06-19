Large COVID-19 cluster linked to pastor holding faith-services at a private home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials say a surge of 27 new COVID-19 cases Friday doesn’t have anything to do with recent protests and is instead linked to large clusters.
Twenty-five of the new infections are on Oahu. But cases are popping up on Kauai and Maui, too.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green said the increase could also be partly due to more testing.
“We did 2,360 tests,” he said. “It’s the highest number I’ve seen ever for the state of Hawaii in one day. So the number of positive cases is also a reflection of that.”
The state Health Department said several of the new cases are linked to family clusters of infection in Waianae and Waipahu, and a housing complex in Wahiawa.
Contact tracers have also identified a large cluster linked to a church.
State health officials refused to reveal the name of the church, only that it’s currently closed and that members had been gathering at a private home for services.
“The cases that we’ve been identifying in that Waipahu area, all of them we have been able to link back to this one individual,” said state Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park.
That person is a pastor.
State health officials say the first cases associated with the cluster were identified about a month ago. Through contact tracing, the Health Department has identified at least 18 people who likely contracted COVID-19 from the faith-leader. Dozens more were exposed.
“Our understanding is that there were gatherings at an individual’s home,” said state Director of Health Bruce Anderson. “The pastor in this situation was a case. And did meet with constituents and did meet with family and others regularly in that setting.”
Officials are also investigating cases at Kuhio Park Terrace.
On Friday, health workers went door-to-door at the public housing complex handing out masks and offering free COVID testing.
Meanwhile, the cluster continues to grow inside the state’s largest nursing home. Officials at Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center confirmed a fifth staff member has tested positive.
Twelve people at the facility are now infected. That includes seven residents, five of whom are now hospitalized.
The increased case count is something Green’s keeping a close eye on.
“I think that if we’re at the high 20s or 30s for a sustained number of days ― three, five, seven days it will tax the Department of Health,” he said.
Green says if numbers remain at this level, the Health Department will need to enlist the 160 people it trained earlier this year to investigate new cases. He says the money’s already there to do it.
“The Department of Health tends to have about 500 vacant positions so they have the capacity to hire,” Green said. “We all know the legislature is on board making sure we have plenty of tracers out there.”
Meanwhile, officials say they do not expect the bump in numbers to delay the re-opening of the economy to tourism.
HNN has been told Gov. Daivd Ige is working to finalize a plan and a date should be announced soon.
