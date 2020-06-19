Forecast: Breezy trades hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high to our northeast will maintain breezy trade winds across the state through Saturday with a slight decrease expected Sunday into early next week.
Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas with most leeward locations remaining generally dry.
A series of south-southwest swells will continue to move through Hawaiian waters into early next week.
As the current swell declines on Friday, forerunners of a larger swell will build, peaking Saturday and Sunday. A high surf advisory may be needed at that time. This swell will gradually decline early next week.
