LIVE: Health director to discuss spike in new COVID-19 cases as more businesses reopen

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s health director and other officials are holding a news conference to discuss the 27 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, in the biggest spike in more than two months.
The new cases bring the statewide total to 789.
It’s the largest single-day increase in cases since April 4 ― and comes as bars, movie theaters, museums and other higher-risk venues reopen on Oahu.
The state is blaming the spike on clusters of infection linked to large households, an outbreak at a nursing home and a faith-based gathering.
Responding to the increase, the state Health Department once again urged residents to wear cloth face masks, practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently, and avoid large gatherings.
They noted that “many of the recent cases” have been associated with clusters.
One of those clusters is linked to a Waipahu church that held a large gathering in a home, Hawaii News Now has learned. At least 12 people are now associated with the cluster, including one new case Friday.
The cluster prompted the state Health Department to “reiterate safe practices for people meeting together in crowded conditions.”
- Some of Hawaii’s major attractions begin reopening after months of closures
- 27 new cases reported statewide, in largest single-day spike since early April
- Oahu gyms welcome members back with masks, sanitizing and social distancing
- The new bar experience on Oahu: No live music. No big groups. And temp checks.
- Cluster of COVID-19 cases at state’s largest nursing home grows to 12 as testing continues
Authorities added that while there’s been speculation large Black Lives Matter protests contributed to the spike, there’s no evidence of that so far.
In a statement, Gov. David Ige said the increase was “anticipated” as more restrictions are lifted.
“It is still manageable, but it serves as a reminder that we must continue to be vigilant in the battle against COVID-19, especially because of the potential harm that the virus can cause to our most vulnerable populations,” he said.
“We are well-prepared to handle this level of new cases. We have good capacity for testing, contact tracing and care within our hospitals and other healthcare facilities. In addition, the increase in cases is a clear sign that our contact tracing and testing programs are working and we’re finding more COVID-19 in our communities.”
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.