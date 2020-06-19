Children of crash victim remember a loving dad who was always there for them

WAIANAE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - His legal name was Ioane Tafaovale. But everyone called him “John.”
To his kids, he was a hard-working, loving dad when he’d return home from his job as a FedEx delivery driver.
“Whatever he was felling, he would still come home to us and he would help with the kids,” said his daughter, Imiah, 20. “He would try to relieve the stress off of my mom being home with the kids every day.”
The 46-year-old Waianae man and his wife Cindy not only raised four children -- they also adopted their four grandchildren.
“My brother wasn’t able at the time to take care of his kids, so my parents took him in,” said 17 year-old daughter Azariah.
Tafaovale worked and was the sole breadwinner of the family while Cindy took care of the children during the day. But he was far from a part-time dad.
“He would still be the one to drive us wherever we needed to go, support us in everything that we did, whether it was sports, school,” said Imiah. “He’d always tell us he loved us.”
“He would still make the time to spend time with us when he came home. He wouldn’t just eat and then shower and then go sleep,” Imiah added.
He even found time to spend quality time with each of his children. His son Kyzaiah, 15, remembers regular lunch dates with his dad.
“We would always go together, always go to Wendy’s or Starbucks or Jamba Juice, and there was always that bond that we had together, just that bonding time, just to ourselves,” said Kyzaiah.
According to police, Tafaovale apparently lost control of his delivery truck and hit another car on the H-1 Freeway near Kapolei at about 5 a.m. Tuesday. The truck struck over the median and Tafaovale was thrown into oncoming traffic, where he was hit by other vehicles.
His children said Tafaovale had some health problems in the past.
“My dad has had two heart attacks. He survived both, which is why we know him as a very strong man,” said Imiah.
However, it’s still not known exactly what caused the van to go out of the control. Police quickly ruled out speed, drugs and alcohol as factors.
The children also praised off-duty deputy sheriff Alfred Rosario, who was seriously injured when he stopped to help.
“Our mom and auntie went to the hospital he’s staying at, and while they couldn’t really get to see him, they did reach out,” said Kyzaiah.
“If my dad saw somebody in need, he would’ve jumped and not hesitated, and I’m happy that somebody had that same exact heart to do that, even if they didn’t know that person,” said Azariah.
“So we’re grateful to the Rosario family,” Imiah added.
Rosario was still recovering from surgery Thursday afternoon.
The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of memorial services.
While they have so many family photographs, they also have a life lesson from their dad on how to treat everyone.
“Even if like someone treated us wrong or whatever, he would never tell us to treat them the way that they treated us,” said Imiah. “He would always tell us to treat them with love and care. And we will continue to do that.”
