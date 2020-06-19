BEAUTIFUL WEATHER: First weekend of summer and Father’s Day

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Happy Aloha Friday! What a day! Some windward neighborhoods started off with some rain and then lots of sunshine for everyone as the day unfolded. The trade winds are kicking up at speeds of 10 to 20 mph. A high to our northeast will drive breezy trade winds across local waters into the coming weekend.
Summer officially arrives on the calendar this Saturday at 11:43 am with the summer solstice. Also dads are in for a treat with nice weather on Father’s Day! Enjoy! And make sure to have fun with pops! It will be nice to throw around the football.... get on the greens or even hit the surf with dad this weekend. It will be a warm typical summer day in Hawaii!
Expect slightly diminished trades next week as this high weakens. Clouds and showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas. Trade winds are expected to decrease slightly early next week as the governing high weakens and as a frontal system far to our north nudges the surface ridge a bit southward. Passing showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas.
A pair of small NNW swells may bump surf up a notch along north facing shores tonight and through Friday. The current moderate south swell will continue into Friday morning. A larger south swell is expected to arrive Friday night and Saturday and linger into Monday with surf heights approaching advisory levels.
Overall, when it comes to our weather, high pressure northeast of the area will continue to provide for a typical trade wind weather pattern through the remainder of the week and on into early next week. Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas with most leeward locations remaining generally dry.
Wishing you and your ohana a beautiful rest of the week. Be safe and enjoy our lovely weather!
