Waikiki restaurant closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A restaurant in Waikiki is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The owner of Doraku Sushi said a cook at the location at the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center has the virus.
The man caught it from his sister and is now self-isolating, the owner said.
The Waikiki location closed Monday after the test results came in. The Kapiolani restaurant, however, remains open as none of the employees have been in contact with anyone from the Waikiki restaurant, the owner said.
